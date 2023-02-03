What Gov. Josh Shapiro's first executive orders tell us about his administration

On today’s episode of The Confluence: In his first weeks, Governor Josh Shapiro has signed a few executive orders, including one that eliminates a required college degree for most state jobs. A panel of political reporters discuss executive orders and action, or inaction, in the very divided state House and beyond to Washington, D.C.

Today’s guests include: Marc Levy, Pennsylvania political reporter with the Associated Press; Katie Meyer, government editor and reporter with Spotlight PA; Marley Parish, who covers the state Senate for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star; and Jonathan Tamari, who covers national politics and policy for the Philadelphia Inquirer.