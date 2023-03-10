© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

The origins and enthusiasts of Pittsburgh’s Fish Fry Fridays

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST
From left, Laura Kuster, Miranda Crotsley, and Hollen Barmer eat fish sandwiches, homemade perogies, and macaroni and cheese at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church fish fry in West Homestead on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Jessie Wardarski
/
AP
From left, Laura Kuster, Miranda Crotsley, and Hollen Barmer eat fish sandwiches, homemade perogies, and macaroni and cheese at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church fish fry in West Homestead on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. To innovate the age-old tradition of fish fries, Barmer and volunteers from Code for Pittsburgh created the "Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map," an online interactive map that locates and documents active fish fries from year to year across Western Pennsylvania.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Fridays during the Lenten season means fish fry events at many church parishes and fire halls, and the creation of brackets to decide whose fish is the best, and an online map to help plan your pursuit of this meal. We talk about this springtime ritual, and its origins. 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More