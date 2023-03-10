The origins and enthusiasts of Pittsburgh’s Fish Fry Fridays
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Fridays during the Lenten season means fish fry events at many church parishes and fire halls, and the creation of brackets to decide whose fish is the best, and an online map to help plan your pursuit of this meal. We talk about this springtime ritual, and its origins.
- Today’s guests include: Rossilynne Culgan, freelance journalist and Things To Do editor at Time Out New York; and David Schorr, creator of “The Codfather” Facebook group.
