State House has finally approved rules, including broader sexual harassment protections
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- We discuss the latest in state politics, including reaction to Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget, the resignation of a state house lawmaker following sexual harassment accusations, and the equitable funding of public education.
- Today’s guests include: Katie Meyer, government editor and reporter with Spotlight PA; Gillian McGoldrick, Harrisburg reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer; Marley Parish, who covers the state Senate for the Pennsylvania Capital Star; and Charles Thompson, who covers state government and public policy for Penn-Live.
