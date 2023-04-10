© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

FBI’s Pittsburgh office seeks to ‘disrupt’ swatting calls, deter juvenile culprits

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics stand on a sidewalk outside of Central Catholic High School.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Central Catholic High School in Oakland for what turned out to be a hoax report of an active shooter, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Schools nationwide, including in Pittsburgh, are experiencing dangerous “swatting” incidences, where a caller falsely claims there’s an active shooter situation, drawing real resources. We talk to FBI Assistant Special Agent In-Charge Scott Argiro about how the agency addresses these events. (0:00 - 7:34) 

  • Allegheny Partners for Out-of-School Time (APOST) has formed a nonprofit organization to support programs serving children after school and during the summer months. The inaugural executive director, Karen Dreyer, and Leah O’Reilly, a board member of APOST, join us to talk about the new nonprofit’s work. (7:47 - 16:07) 

  • Residents in East Palestine, Ohio worry about the health impacts of vinyl chloride exposure after February’s train derailment. Seven workers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigating the incident also reported symptoms. About 10 years ago, Paulsboro, New Jersey faced a similar accident when  24,000 gallons of the carcinogenic gas leaked from a derailed train in November of 2012. WHYY’s Zoë Read reports some residents are still feeling the impacts of the accident a decade later. (16:21 - 22:30) 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
