With initial funding from opioid settlements, Pa. counties debate how to spend a billion dollars
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Pennsylvania is expected to receive billions of dollars in opioid settlement funds, and most of that money is going to counties and other local governments. 90.5 WESA’s Kate Giammarise and Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon tell us what the money can – and cannot – be used for, and the concerns people have about transparency. (0:00 - 13:01)
- Pittsburgh native and influential jazz musician Ahmad Jamal died Sunday at the age of 92. We speak to Nelson Harrison, a longtime friend of Jamal, about his life and legacy. (13:14 - 22:30)
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.