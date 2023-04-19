State of Pittsburgh air report shows year over year ozone improvement, worsening particle pollution
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- The American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report is out, and this year’s assessment finds particle pollution in the Pittsburgh metro area was worse by 24-hour and year round measures, compared to 2022’s report. We speak to Kevin Stewart, the Association’s director of environmental health, about the report. (0:00 - 7:22)
- The federal death penalty trial for the man charged in the 2018 synagogue shooting begins next week. While court rules will dictate the pattern of those proceedings, survivors of the attack say there’s no guidebook for their healing journeys. 90.5 WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports. (7:44 - 15:17)
- Westmoreland County was founded 250 years ago, and to celebrate, the Westmoreland Historical Society opened a new exhibit over the weekend titled, “Westmoreland 250! Telling our Story with 25 Objects.” We speak to Joanna Moyar, collections manager at the Westmoreland Historical Society about the exhibit. (15:30 - 22:30)
