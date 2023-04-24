Allegheny County Controller’s office proposes jail death and illness notification policy
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- The Allegheny County Controller’s office recommended new standards to the county jail regarding notifying families of death, injury, or illness for incarcerated people. Ankur Sakaria, legal counsel with the Controller’s office, joins us to explain this policy and what it could do for those with loved ones incarcerated. (0:00 - 10:43)
- Chatham University’s board of trustees voted unanimously to appoint Rhonda Phillips as its 20th president. Phillips is currently dean of the Purdue University Honors College, and joins us to discuss her next role in Pittsburgh. (10:52 - 22:30)
