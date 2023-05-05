Flexible work policies presented opportunities for women, mental health challenges persist

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

More than three years since the first U.S. shutdowns to address the spread of COVID-19, women are still experiencing strain and haven’t recovered in the same ways as their male counterparts. We speak to business leaders and researchers about what impact they’ve seen on women in the Pennsylvania workforce.

Today’s guests include: Melanie Marie Boyer, executive director of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Lily Brown, assistant professor of psychology in psychiatry and director at the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania; Denise Rousseau, H.J. Heinz II Professor of Organizational Behavior and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy and the Tepper School of Business; and Doris Carson Williams, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.