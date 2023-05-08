Pa. Senator Kim Ward celebrates bipartisan law addressing breast cancer screening

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed his first bill last week , requiring insurers to cover the costs of breast cancer screenings for those at high risk of developing the disease. Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), a breast cancer survivor herself, joins the show to discuss the bill she sponsored, and other legislative priorities. (0:00 - 10:35)

State legislators want hospital companies to give communities more notice, and resources for care, ahead of reducing services or closing hospitals . We speak to Representatives Jennifer O’Mara , (D., Delaware) and Eddie Day Pashinski (D., Luzerne) about their proposal and intended impacts. (10:40 - 22:30)