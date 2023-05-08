Pa. Senator Kim Ward celebrates bipartisan law addressing breast cancer screening
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
Gov. Josh Shapiro signed his first bill last week, requiring insurers to cover the costs of breast cancer screenings for those at high risk of developing the disease. Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), a breast cancer survivor herself, joins the show to discuss the bill she sponsored, and other legislative priorities. (0:00 - 10:35)
State legislators want hospital companies to give communities more notice, and resources for care, ahead of reducing services or closing hospitals. We speak to Representatives Jennifer O’Mara, (D., Delaware) and Eddie Day Pashinski (D., Luzerne) about their proposal and intended impacts. (10:40 - 22:30)
