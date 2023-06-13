Mayors reflect on moving out of financial distress, future after Act 47

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

On May 24, the Borough of Rankin was declared no longer financially distressed and exited the state’s Act 47 oversight after 34 years. We speak with Rankin Mayor Joelisa McDonald and Clairton Mayor Richard Lattanzi about the work of their communities, as Clairton exited Act 47 in 2015 after 27 years of financial distress. (0:00 - 9:23)

Democrats in Allegheny County have begun mending fences after a six candidate field in the May Primary for county executive divided support. State Representative Sara Innamorato captured the nomination for county executive, and two of her major opponents and outgoing County Executive Rich Fitzgerald came together this weekend to show their support. Innamorato will face Republican nominee and retired bank executive Joe Rockey in November. Chris Potter, WESA’s Government and Accountability Editor, joins us to discuss. (9:23 - 15:45)

Tomorrow is the last day of school for Pittsburgh Public Schools students. And while some folks might be excited to not wake up so early and get some time to rest and relax, summer can be difficult for families facing food insecurity. We sat down with Jo Deming, executive director of the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, to discuss what resources are available for families and how to find them. (15:45 - 22:30)

