Politics & Government
The Confluence

Mayors reflect on moving out of financial distress, future after Act 47

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
A sign welcomes drivers to Clairton, Pa.
Ryan Loew
/
For Keystone Crossroads

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

On May 24, the Borough of Rankin was declared no longer financially distressed and exited the state’s Act 47 oversight after 34 years. We speak with Rankin Mayor Joelisa McDonald and Clairton Mayor Richard Lattanzi about the work of their communities, as Clairton exited Act 47 in 2015 after 27 years of financial distress. (0:00 - 9:23)

Democrats in Allegheny County have begun mending fences after a six candidate field in the May Primary for county executive divided support. State Representative Sara Innamorato captured the nomination for county executive, and two of her major opponents and outgoing County Executive Rich Fitzgerald came together this weekend to show their support. Innamorato will face Republican nominee and retired bank executive Joe Rockey in November. Chris Potter, WESA’s Government and Accountability Editor, joins us to discuss. (9:23 - 15:45)

Tomorrow is the last day of school for Pittsburgh Public Schools students. And while some folks might be excited to not wake up so early and get some time to rest and relax, summer can be difficult for families facing food insecurity. We sat down with Jo Deming, executive director of the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, to discuss what resources are available for families and how to find them. (15:45 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
