Lawsuit alleges Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board has violated Sunshine Act

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board is facing a lawsuit for allegedly violating the Sunshine Act by limiting the public’s access to information about the jail, including deaths, overdoses and facility conditions. WESA reporter Julia Zenkevich explains why the plaintiff, Rachel Radke, filed the suit, and what’s expected next. (0:00 - 7:25)

Saturday marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic ruling reversing Roe v Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists. We speak with Kelli Slogan, the patient navigator with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania, about what challenges patients are bringing to her, and how she’s helping them navigate the landscape of care after the Supreme Court ruling. (7:28 - 15:35)

Johnstown is saluting native son Steve Ditko, cocreator of Spider-Man, through public art murals. We speak with Matt Lamb, creative director at nonprofit arts organization Bottleworks, about how the recently completed murals celebrate Ditko the same month as the release of the latest superhero film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” (15:37 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.