The Confluence

Lawsuit alleges Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board has violated Sunshine Act

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA News

On today's episode of The Confluence:

The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board is facing a lawsuit for allegedly violating the Sunshine Act by limiting the public’s access to information about the jail, including deaths, overdoses and facility conditions. WESA reporter Julia Zenkevich explains why the plaintiff, Rachel Radke, filed the suit, and what’s expected next. (0:00 - 7:25)

Saturday marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic ruling reversing Roe v Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists. We speak with Kelli Slogan, the patient navigator with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania, about what challenges patients are bringing to her, and how she’s helping them navigate the landscape of care after the Supreme Court ruling. (7:28 - 15:35)

Johnstown is saluting native son Steve Ditko, cocreator of Spider-Man, through public art murals. We speak with Matt Lamb, creative director at nonprofit arts organization Bottleworks, about how the recently completed murals celebrate Ditko the same month as the release of the latest superhero film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” (15:37 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
