The Confluence

County saw slight decrease in drug overdose deaths in 2022 but troubling trends persist

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

According to the new data released by the county, overdose deaths in 2022 declined by about 5%, or 30 deaths, compared to 2021. There were 689 fatalities last year due to drug overdoses. Dr. Karl Williams, Allegheny County’s chief medical examiner, joins us to discuss the trends in drug overdose deaths, which make up a quarter of those reviewed by the medical examiner’s office. (0:00 - 7:18)

With summer comes vacations, road trips, and of course, air travel. Extreme weather has the potential to delay some flights, but the Pittsburgh International Airport has seemingly been unfazed. Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of air service and commercial development at the Allegheny County Airport Authority says the airport saw 3% more travelers last week than the same week in 2019. Dietz says there are a greater number of people taking international flights as well, largely due to a loosening of pandemic-related restrictions in certain countries. (7:28 - 14:33)

Last week the federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act went into effect, extending the right to reasonable accommodations for pregnant and postpartum workers at employers with 15 or more workers. Sophia Elliot is staff attorney with the Women’s Law Project, and she has worked with many pregnant clients seeking such accommodations. She tells us while the law could go further, it does close loopholes in existing federal law for pregnant workers. (14:37 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
