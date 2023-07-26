© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech
The Confluence

New study finds bacterial test helps pediatricians limit overprescribing antibiotics for sinusitis

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
A pediatrician shines a light into a child's mouth during an exam.
Eric Risberg
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

A new study reveals that a test can help prevent overprescription of antibiotics when treating a common childhood malady, sinusitis: the inflammation of the tissues in our sinuses in the forehead, cheeks and nose. Dr. Nader Shaikh, a pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Hospital and lead author of this study, says the test can tell physicians if children have a certain bacteria that would render an antibiotic helpful to the child’s recovery or not. (0:00 - 7:15)

This year, the Etna Borough council has approved a package of animal protection legislation, including a measure prohibiting tethering unattended cats, which is a first in Pennsylvania. Jessica Semler and Colleen Schaefer, members of the Etna council, brought forward this legislation and explain why it matters for the borough to set these protections. (7:20 - 14:30)

Three exhibits now in Pittsburgh explore the challenges and dangers faced by Black Americans on the road, and how, historically, they have coped. 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll spoke to one Pittsburgh resident who lived that history. (14:32 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
See stories by Addison Diehl
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More