New study finds bacterial test helps pediatricians limit overprescribing antibiotics for sinusitis

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

A new study reveals that a test can help prevent overprescription of antibiotics when treating a common childhood malady, sinusitis: the inflammation of the tissues in our sinuses in the forehead, cheeks and nose. Dr. Nader Shaikh, a pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Hospital and lead author of this study, says the test can tell physicians if children have a certain bacteria that would render an antibiotic helpful to the child’s recovery or not. (0:00 - 7:15)

This year, the Etna Borough council has approved a package of animal protection legislation, including a measure prohibiting tethering unattended cats, which is a first in Pennsylvania. Jessica Semler and Colleen Schaefer, members of the Etna council, brought forward this legislation and explain why it matters for the borough to set these protections. (7:20 - 14:30)

Three exhibits now in Pittsburgh explore the challenges and dangers faced by Black Americans on the road, and how, historically, they have coped. 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll spoke to one Pittsburgh resident who lived that history. (14:32 - 22:30)

