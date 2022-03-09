COVID-19 cases are still falling in Allegheny County, dropping 40% last week

The level of COVID-19 transmission in Allegheny County continues to fall. About 500 fewer cases were reported during the week ending on March 5 than the previous week, and 1,350 fewer than two weeks ago.

Last week, there was a total of 752 cases reported by the Allegheny County Health Department; this averaged out to fewer than 110 new cases per day. The last time cases were this low was late July 2021.

According to the county, 10% of these cases were reinfections among people who have previously had COVID-19.

Like previous weeks, this most recent report is likely an undercount due to the prevalence of at-home testing. However, wastewater analysis and hospitalization data show that transmission is declining in the county. Therefore, while the actual number of positive tests might be off, the overall pattern of falling transmission is confirmed.

A little less than half of last week’s cases were among unvaccinated people. Because 65% of the county is fully vaccinated, the data shows that unvaccinated people are disproportionately represented among the new COVID-19 cases meaning they’re more likely to get the virus.