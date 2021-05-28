Parades, Ceremonies And Air Shows: Memorial Day Events Taking Place Around Pittsburgh

Memorial Day is Monday, and the Pittsburgh region is honoring military personnel with a number of commemoration events.

While the Allegheny Cemetery typically holds a yearly gathering for Memorial Day, director of communications Nancy Foley said in a statement they would not be able to have it this year due to COVID-19. However, they do hope to hold the event next year.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum will host a virtual event to celebrate Memorial Day. A remembrance ceremony will be broadcast from the facility’s auditorium in partnership with local veterans groups, including the Gold Star Mothers and Daughters of the American Revolution. The event will start at 11 a.m., and the link to the event will be available that day.

Although some events moved virtually, the Carnegie Science Center still intends to host their annual Submarine Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony in person. On May 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the ceremony will have 40 submarine veterans of USS VI Requin Base hosting a ceremony from the Ohio River trail, where the submarine is located.

Port Authority buses and light rail services will operate on Sunday schedules on Memorial Day. City of Pittsburgh government offices will be closed Monday, and refuse collection will be pushed back in observance of the holiday.

Other Memorial Day events:

Other sites to visit: