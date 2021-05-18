Jason Phox

Jason PhoxNewsroom Production Assistant
I am a senior at Clarion University studying Integrated Journalism. I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and enjoy covering Pittsburgh-related news. When not conducting interviews or research for a story, I enjoy reading comic books, playing video games and photography. As cheesy as it sounds, I love journalism and learning about people and events happing around the city!
Children as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh from 3 to 6 p.m.
Today kicks off national Bike To Work Week. Cycling in Pittsburgh went up nearly 20% last year, so Bike PGH is hosting multiple events to help riders understand how to share the road with cars and stay safe.
The vessel has state-of-the-art sonar and better lighting for search and rescue efforts.