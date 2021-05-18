© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jason Phox.jpeg

Jason Phox

Newsroom Production Assistant

I am a senior at Clarion University studying Integrated Journalism. I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and enjoy covering Pittsburgh-related news. When not conducting interviews or research for a story, I enjoy reading comic books, playing video games and photography. As cheesy as it sounds, I love journalism and learning about people and events happing around the city!