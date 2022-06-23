© 2022 90.5 WESA
New Pittsburgh nonprofit looks to address gun violence reduction, trauma

Published June 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Hear Foundation, a nonprofit, launches in Pittsburgh with the mission of reducing gun violence and the fallout from these incidents; how Allegheny County is addressing the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness which is at a 12-year high; and with a new ethane cracker plant opening, how might it impact regional waterways.   

Today’s guests include: Leon Ford, CEO, Leon Ford Speaks; and Gabriel Krivosh, Senior Manager, Services for Adults Experiencing Homelessness. 

