June 5-11 Explained: DA Zappala Could Face Ethics Charges, PPS Wants A Relationship With Ed Gainey & New Unemployment System Launches

On this week’s Pittsburgh Explainer.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala made headlines last week when an email surfaced showing that he had urged prosecutors in his office to punish the clients of one of his critics. Government and accountability reporter An-Li Herring reports he has now backed down , but could still face ethics charges .

The relationship between the Mayor’s office and the Pittsburgh Public Schools board could change under Ed Gainey’s administration, if he’s elected in November. Education reporter Sarah Schneider reports school board members hope to find an ally in Gainey and divert tax revenue back to the district .

The state’s unemployment system is back online this week after getting a major upgrade, replacing an old system plagued with problems for decades. But, as Spotlight PA investigative reporter Rebecca Moss reports, many Pennsylvanians trying to use the new program are still struggling to get benefits .

