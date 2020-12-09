Related Program: 
The Confluence

New Executive Director Of Common Cause PA Plans To Improve Voting, Democracy

By , & 47 seconds ago
  • New Common Cause Executive Director Khalif Ali says the organization needs to turn its attention to ensuring access to voting rights and fighting voter disinformation.
    New Common Cause Executive Director Khalif Ali says the organization needs to turn its attention to ensuring access to voting rights and fighting voter disinformation.
    Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: The new executive director of Common Cause, Pittsburgh native Khalif Ali, explains why he thinks democracy is under attack, and how to remedy it; and WESA health and science reporter Sarah Boden dives into why a statewide shutdown hasn’t been adopted, despite a worsening pandemic.


New Common Cause Executive Director Khalif Ali wants to ensure voting access remains
(0:00 - 10:11)

Common Cause Pennsylvania's new Executive Director Khalif Ali says the organization is focused on ensuring Pennsylvanians “are able to practice democracy without any barriers, without any hesitation, and with full confidence.”

Common Cause Pennsylvania was part of a number of lawsuits leading up to the general election. These lawsuits included questions about ballot dropboxes, signatures and security envelopes.

“This year we felt like we needed to be a little bit more vigilant because of everything that’s going on with the lawsuits and the challenges to the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden as President,” says Ali.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused a request on Tuesday to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh native previously worked with Common Cause on congressional redistricting, an issue that ultimately went to the state supreme court. In 2018 the redrawn districts elected nine Democrats and nine Republicans to represent the state in Congress; previously, 13 Republicans and five Democrats held those seats.

Ali is bringing experience from his time on the Ethics Board of the City of Pittsburgh and as the previous Director of Public Policy & Advocacy for the Pittsburgh Foundation.

“I’m just a believer in democracy,” says Ali. “But I do think that any democracy, that would include ours, is a work in progress.”

The next big challenge, he says, is fighting disinformation about the process of voting, and ensuring broader access, like voting by mail, stays in place.


Coronavirus cases are rising, so why hasn’t the state set new restrictions?
(10:25 - 18:00)

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf and other top officials pleaded with the public to stay home, citing surging coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania. He says that if the virus’s spread doesn’t slow, it will overwhelm hospitals to the breaking point.

Despite his dire warnings, the governor has yet to order another shutdown like what was seen in the spring. 90.5 WESA’s Sarah Boden reports on this fraught situation.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in weekdays at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
The Confluence
Local Stories
COVID-19
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Common Cause
Khalif Ali
Governor Tom Wolf
Election 2020
Coronavirus

Related Content

Coronavirus Cases Are Worsening, But State Leaders Aren't Calling For Another Shutdown

By , & 20 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

On today's program: The governor’s latest briefing on the pandemic implored residents to take precautions seriously, but health reporter Sarah Boden explains, he made no mention of another lockdown; The State Department of Aging unveils its four-year plan, and how it’s serving older adults in a pandemic; and a former CIA intelligence officer talks about his book that explores the politics of a Pittsburgh labor union.

Recently Released Health Indicators Fall Along Racial Lines, Again

By , & Dec 7, 2020
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: An epidemiologist explains why recently released health data for Pittsburgh women and children continues to fall along racial lines; President Donald Trump performed well in Pennsylvania, but it’s unclear if that GOP support will carry beyond his tenure; and a we hear a few suggestions for getting outside, even as the cold weather arrives.

Allegheny County Certifies November Election Results

By Nov 23, 2020
Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

The 2020 general election results were made official in Allegheny County on Monday morning when the Board of Elections voted to certify the results -- even though a court order hours later will require the board to adjust its total.