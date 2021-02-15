Psychological Screening Might Help Churches Prevent Future Misconduct

90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Monday, February 15, 2021

On today's program: A Chatham University professor is researching a type of mental health screening that could prevent people at risk of potential sexual misconduct from entering seminary; Amachi Pittsburgh, an organization that serves kids with incarcerated parents, shifted its focus from mentoring to supporting families' basic needs in the pandemic; and as vulnerable populations struggle to access vaccinations, those over the age of 65 are feeling disadvantaged navigating scheduling sites on the internet.