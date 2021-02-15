Related Program: 
The Confluence

Psychological Screening Might Help Churches Prevent Future Misconduct

By , , & 14 minutes ago
  • New research from a Chatham University professor seeks to prevent misconduct from clergy before they enter the seminary.
    New research from a Chatham University professor seeks to prevent misconduct from clergy before they enter the seminary.
    Frank Franklin II / AP

On today's program: A Chatham University professor is researching a type of mental health screening that could prevent people at risk of potential sexual misconduct from entering seminary; Amachi Pittsburgh, an organization that serves kids with incarcerated parents, shifted its focus from mentoring to supporting families' basic needs in the pandemic; and as vulnerable populations struggle to access vaccinations, those over the age of 65 are feeling disadvantaged navigating scheduling sites on the internet.

Tags: 
The Confluence
Local Stories
Catholic Dioceses Grand Jury Report
Amachi Pittsburgh
Anna Hollis
COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus

Related Content

Studies Show Racial Disparities In COVID-19 Fatality And Potential Vaccine Access

By , , & Feb 11, 2021
Haven Daley / AP

On today's program: Two researchers from Pittsburgh-based institutions found Black Americans are more likely to live further from a vaccine distribution site, and that racially-segregated neighborhoods have higher rates of COVID-19 fatality; The outgoing Allegheny County Department of Human Services director Marc Cherna talks about the department he inherited, and what he’s leaving behind; and Rob Rossi from The Athletic breaks down the Penguins’ new management hires.

Labor And Industry Still Overwhelmed With Unemployment Claims

By , , & Feb 10, 2021
Kevin McCorry / WHYY

On today's program: Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier talks about the challenges of distributing federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation; and Kyle Webster from ACTION-Housing explains the city and county’s plan to distribute a second round of federal rental assistance.

Is The State COVID-19 Website Helping Users? One Designer Says It's 'Overpromising'

By , , & Feb 9, 2021
Pennsylvania Department of Health Website

On today's program: Designer and Carnegie Mellon University instructor Karen Kornblum explains how the state’s COVID-19 website could be improved as more and more people seek vaccines; Those with Phase 1A eligibility are having a hard time scheduling their vaccination, and reporter Kiley Koscinski explains how they’re enlisting family and friends to make an appointment. 

Wolf Administration Refuses To Release Details After Failure Derails PA Clergy Sex Abuse Relief

By Angela Couloumbis | Spotlight PA Feb 10, 2021
Jose F. Moreno / Philadelphia Inquirer

The Wolf administration had no system in place to prevent an apparent administrative mistake like the one that derailed a statewide vote on legal recourse for survivors of decades-old sexual abuse, Spotlight PA has learned.