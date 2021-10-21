© 2021 90.5 WESA
EPA set to regulate PFAS chemicals, which have already been found in McKeesport, Coraopolis

Published October 21, 2021
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state has begun to regulate harmful PFAS chemicals, but plans for federal regulation could alter the trajectory; a Duquesne professor weighs in on how K-12 schools can support students’ mental health at a time when pediatric and child psychiatric groups are declaring a state of emergency; and we visit an illegal dumpsite in the east hills with a crew of “DumpBusters” ready to clean it up.

EPA to develop stricter regulations for PFAS chemicals
(0:00 - 8:20)

On Monday, the EPA released a strategic roadmap to address PFAS chemicals, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They’re also called “forever chemicals.”

These human-made chemicals don’t break down naturally, can end up in water supplies, and cause health issues like testicular and kidney cancers, decreased birth weights, and more. A study by the state Department of Environmental Protection found PFAS chemicals in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“In the initial round of sampling in 2019 they found contamination in Coraopolis near the Pittsburgh airport,” says Kristina Marusic, a reporter with the Environmental Health News.

“There was recently a problem in McKeesport where firefighting foam [which can contain PFAS] was accidentally shot back into a fire hydrant, … and they had to tell people not to drink or use the water there,” says Marusic.

Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board voted in June to move forward with setting a maximum contaminant level for these substances, which comes after a 2017 promise to regulate PFAS chemicals from the state’s EPA, but the level has not been determined. It’s likely another two years away.

The federal EPA currently says a combined PFAS level above 70 parts per trillion is widespread contamination, however, many health officials have said that number is too high.

“That number is not legally enforceable right now, it’s just a recommended limit,” says Marusic. “The new plan that the EPA published on Monday includes an updated and accelerated timeline for various steps to regulate and remediate and conduct research on PFAS.”

Local professor sees a ‘spike’ in need for children’s mental health services 
(8:23 - 16:50)

This week a coalition of health groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association, declared a national state of emergency in child and adolescent mental health.

That same day the Biden administration announced updated guidance and resources to help schools support childhood and adolescent mental health. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona cited the ongoing impact of the pandemic for the change.

“We have been seeing an increase in children's mental health needs for the last couple of years and subsequent to the pandemic, we’ve actually seen a spike,” says Tammy Hughes, a professor in Duquesne University’s School of Education: Counseling, Psychology and Special Education.

Hughes says children thrive in family and school systems, alongside peers, and the lack of that system had a negative effect. Additionally, schools have social-emotional supports and services for children who may not otherwise have access to mental health care.

“There’s not enough workforce [school counselors and psychologists], and in fact, some of the legislation from the Biden administration is about workforce development,” says Hughes. “When we look at the national average, it’s usually eight years on average from when a kid is having symptoms to when they receive services.”

Hughes says sometimes parents are concerned about seeking help because they fear stigmatization, and some believe perhaps their child will recover without intervention.

“One of the silver linings of the pandemic is that kids are reporting more discussions about mental health needs and mental health services,” says Hughes.

“Kids are resilient, and the amazing thing about kids is they will bounce back. Having said that, I think we should not be rigid in our expectations.”

DumpBuster teams are cleaning illegal dumpsites around the city
(16:52 - 22:30)

People who live in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood still use the Singer Place Steps to get around, but it's one of dozens of illegal dumpsites identified by the nonprofit Allegheny CleanWays.

The Allegheny Front’s Kara Holsopple tagged along one Saturday with its DumpBusters crew of volunteers as they tackled mounds of trash on the hillside.

