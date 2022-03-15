Ruling pending in how Pennsylvania funds public schools, but an appeal is likely
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WHYY education reporter Mallory Falk discusses the closing arguments in the trial over the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s system for funding K-12 schools; Jada Shirriel, chief executive officer of Healthy Start, details the organization's plans for applying federal grants to address the region’s high Black infant mortality rate; and WITF reporter Rachel McDevitt gives a personal account of spending a week with an electric vehicle.