© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

New state provision aims to get health care providers to avoid work stoppages

Published March 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
coronavirus_doctor_test.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
ap

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new state provision says health care providers can’t receive Medicaid funds from insurers if there has been a work stoppage at the facility in the last five years, unless workers have since unionized or there’s a “labor peace agreement"; the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants to attract more people to the outdoors, and is targeting communities that have historically been excluded or lack resources to engage in outdoor activities; and we preview March Madness and look back on previous tournaments hosted in the city. 

Tags

The Confluence The ConfluenceConfluenceMedicaidhealth careDepartment of Conservation and Natural ResourcesMarch Madness
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Boen Wang
Boen Wang is a writer, audio producer, and MFA candidate in creative writing at the University of Pittsburgh. His written work appeared in The Sunday Long Read, The Fourth River, Inheritance, and elsewhere; his audio work won the “Best New Artist” award at the 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival, was selected as one of The Bello Collective’s “100 Outstanding Podcasts of 2020,” and was shortlisted for the 2021 HearSay Audio Festival Prize. Visit his website at boen.cool.
See stories by Boen Wang
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More