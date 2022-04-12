Bills drafted by lobbyists: Emails show close relationship between lobbyists and a state lawmaker

On today’s episode of The Confluence: State Rep. Mark Rozzi joins us to discuss the governor’s call on legislators to push forward a bill that would extend the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse; University of Pittsburgh associate professor Bria Walker directs ‘Emilia’, a retelling of the life of English poet Emilia Bassano, and discusses how this fits into the university’s goal to center people of color in the arts; and we’ll hear about opening day for the Pirates, and look at what we might expect from their season.

Listen • 22:30