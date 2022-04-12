Bills drafted by lobbyists: Emails show close relationship between lobbyists and a state lawmaker
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Emails exposed through an ongoing lawsuit give insight to the close relationship between lobbyists for the state’s top-earning casino and a state legislator; a settlement between the State Police and ACLU means officers can no longer stop drivers for immigration enforcement or check immigration status; and North America’s longest-running exhibition of international art, Carnegie International, returns to Pittsburgh.