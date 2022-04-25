Analysis of pay at PPS finds racial, gender disparity in who holds highest-earning roles
On today’s episode of The Confluence: PublicSource reporter Oliver Morrison explains his findings from a analysis of salaries at Pittsburgh Public Schools; Anya Litvak with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette tells us why large industrial producers are looking to create a “hydrogen hub” in the region; and a health care worker reflects on when her role as a caregiver was reversed in a new book, “Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient.”