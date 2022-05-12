Mayor Gainey may continue Peduto's OnePGH initiative to bring in funding from Pittsburgh nonprofits

On today’s episode of The Confluence: the future and funding of OnePGH, former Mayor Bill Peduto’s solution to local nonprofits' tax-exempt status, is unclear under Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration; we speak to BikePGH about their 20th anniversary, and preview events they’re hosting soon for “Bike Anywhere Week”; and a look at how Republican candidates for governor are advocating for greater fossil fuel production, despite the imminent threats of climate change.

Today’s guests include: Charlie Wolfson, local government reporter with PublicSource; and Kéya Joseph, the director of events at BikePGH.

