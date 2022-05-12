© 2022 90.5 WESA
Mayor Gainey may continue Peduto's OnePGH initiative to bring in funding from Pittsburgh nonprofits

Published May 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
pittsburgh downtown skyline neighborhood city houses homes resident rent.jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: the future and funding of OnePGH, former Mayor Bill Peduto’s solution to local nonprofits' tax-exempt status, is unclear under Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration; we speak to BikePGH about their 20th anniversary, and preview events they’re hosting soon for “Bike Anywhere Week”; and a look at how Republican candidates for governor are advocating for greater fossil fuel production, despite the imminent threats of climate change.

Today’s guests include: Charlie Wolfson, local government reporter with PublicSource; and Kéya Joseph, the director of events at BikePGH.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
