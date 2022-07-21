Local organizations are looking forward to increased state funding for violence prevention efforts

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We speak to the leader of a local social service organization about how they hope to use state funding in their violence prevention work; the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 75th anniversary of touring internationally; and a conversation with Pittsburgh-raised actor, singer and now film director Billy Porter, whose latest project was shot in the city.

Today’s guests include: Rashad Byrdsong, president and CEO of Community Empowerment Association, Inc.; and Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.