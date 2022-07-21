© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Local organizations are looking forward to increased state funding for violence prevention efforts

Published July 21, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
Gun Violence Prevention
Frank Franklin II
/
AP
A young man speaks to a crowd during a violence prevention event in New York. New violence prevention efforts will soon take place in Pittsburgh.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We speak to the leader of a local social service organization about how they hope to use state funding in their violence prevention work; the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 75th anniversary of touring internationally; and a conversation with Pittsburgh-raised actor, singer and now film director Billy Porter, whose latest project was shot in the city. 

Today’s guests include: Rashad Byrdsong, president and CEO of Community Empowerment Association, Inc.; and Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceCommunity Empowerment AssociationViolence PreventionPittsburgh Symphony OrchestraBilly Porter
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More