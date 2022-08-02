Pa. constitutional law expert says Wolf lawsuit against Legislature could be ‘political stunt’

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We ask a state constitutional law expert about Gov. Tom Wolf’s lawsuit against the GOP-led legislature, which hopes to pass anti-abortion constitutional amendments; a look at how expanded state tax credits for waterfront development could affect the city; and BikePGH weighs in on priorities for improving cycling infrastructure, after a child on a bicycle was struck and killed by a motorist last week.

Today’s guests include: Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University; Matthew Galluzzo, president and CEO at Riverlife; and Eric Boerer, advocacy director at BikePGH.

