The Confluence

Pa. constitutional law expert says Wolf lawsuit against Legislature could be ‘political stunt’

Published August 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We ask a state constitutional law expert about Gov. Tom Wolf’s lawsuit against the GOP-led legislature, which hopes to pass anti-abortion constitutional amendments; a look at how expanded state tax credits for waterfront development could affect the city; and BikePGH weighs in on priorities for improving cycling infrastructure, after a child on a bicycle was struck and killed by a motorist last week.

Today’s guests include: Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University; Matthew Galluzzo, president and CEO at Riverlife; and Eric Boerer, advocacy director at BikePGH.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
