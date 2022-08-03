© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Early national polling shows Democrats might have edge over Republicans in some statewide races

Published August 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
harrisburg_capitol.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A Fox News poll found Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro are more popular with voters ahead of November’s election; the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is constructing underground tunnels for stormwater overflow, but the cost and rising sewage bills are giving residents pause; and a definitive list of the best pizza in Pittsburgh. 

Today’s guests include: Jonathan Tamari, national political reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer; Oliver Morrison, reporter at WESA; and Hal B. Klein, senior food writer and dining critic at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
