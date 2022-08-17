© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Public Schools is furloughing teachers, but the union leader hopes some will return

Published August 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pittsburgh Public Schools sent 26 teachers furlough notices, but is having trouble filling certain positions, like special education teachers; why is there a different look and different interest level in this year's Steelers' training camp and preseason; there’s a movement by Black-led groups to bring more students of color into the tech industry in Pittsburgh.

Today’s guests include: Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers; and Sean Gentille, senior writer for The Athletic.  

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluencePittsburgh Public School DistrictPittsburgh Federation of Teachersdiversity in tech
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
