On the first day of school, A+ Schools is hoping to reduce chronic absence among PPS students

On today’s episode of The Confluence: As a new school year begins for Pittsburgh Public Schools students, we talk to the executive director of A+ Schools about what he’s hoping for from the district’s new superintendent; if Mehmet Oz wins the race for U.S. Senate, he could become the first Muslim member elected to the chamber, but religion has barely been mentioned in the campaign; and a look at the prohibitive cost of hearing aids.

Today’s guests include: James Fogarty, executive director of A+ Schools; and Marc Levy, a reporter covering Pennsylvania politics and government for the Associated Press.