The Confluence

On the first day of school, A+ Schools is hoping to reduce chronic absence among PPS students

Published August 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Margaret Sun
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: As a new school year begins for Pittsburgh Public Schools students, we talk to the executive director of A+ Schools about what he’s hoping for from the district’s new superintendent; if Mehmet Oz wins the race for U.S. Senate, he could become the first Muslim member elected to the chamber, but religion has barely been mentioned in the campaign; and a look at the prohibitive cost of hearing aids. 

Today’s guests include: James Fogarty, executive director of A+ Schools; and Marc Levy, a reporter covering Pennsylvania politics and government for the Associated Press.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
