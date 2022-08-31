The health care industry's biggest challenge after the pandemic? Staffing

On today’s episode of The Confluence: More than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted daily life, we discuss how the pandemic impacted the health and long term care industries and we speak with experts about where the future of healthcare in the region is heading.

Today’s guests include: Heather Tomko, a disability advocate and outreach coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh; Howard Degenholtz, professor of health policy and management at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health; Nancy Murray, senior vice president of Achieva and the president of the Arc of Greater Pittsburgh at Achieva; and Claire Zangerle, the chief nurse executive at Allegheny Health Network.