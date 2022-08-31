© 2022 90.5 WESA
The health care industry's biggest challenge after the pandemic? Staffing

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
hospitalization_coronavirus_covid.jpg
Jae C. Hong
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: More than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted daily life, we discuss how the pandemic impacted the health and long term care industries and we speak with experts about where the future of healthcare in the region is heading.  

Today’s guests include: Heather Tomko, a disability advocate and outreach coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh; Howard Degenholtz, professor of health policy and management at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health; Nancy Murray, senior vice president of Achieva and the president of the Arc of Greater Pittsburgh at Achieva; and Claire Zangerle, the chief nurse executive at Allegheny Health Network. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
Emma Furry
