© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

A low-barrier shelter is opening this month in Downtown Pittsburgh

Published October 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
Second Ave Commons_exterior_kk.jpg
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA news
At max-capacity, Second Avenue Commons will be able to shelter nearly 180 people.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new, low-barrier homeless shelter is opening in Downtown Pittsburgh and will offer social services to unhoused people; according to the state Department of Corrections, there are more than 39,000 inmates in residential facilities, and we discuss the impacts on children of incarcerated parents; and a look at U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s track record of addressing crime in Braddock.

Today’s guests include: Tony Beltran, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Mercy, and Dr. Anita Leon-Jhong, medical director for the health clinic at Second Avenue Commons; and Anna Hollis, executive director of Amachi Pittsburgh.

Tags
The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceunhousedHomeless ShelterPittsburgh MercyAmachi PittsburghJohn Fetterman
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More