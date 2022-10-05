A low-barrier shelter is opening this month in Downtown Pittsburgh

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new, low-barrier homeless shelter is opening in Downtown Pittsburgh and will offer social services to unhoused people; according to the state Department of Corrections, there are more than 39,000 inmates in residential facilities, and we discuss the impacts on children of incarcerated parents; and a look at U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s track record of addressing crime in Braddock.

Today’s guests include: Tony Beltran, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Mercy, and Dr. Anita Leon-Jhong, medical director for the health clinic at Second Avenue Commons; and Anna Hollis, executive director of Amachi Pittsburgh.