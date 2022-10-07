© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Has personality come up more than policy this election? We ask a roundtable of political reporters

Published October 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
90.5 WESA

On today’s special episode of The Confluence: We bring together a roundtable of Pennsylvania political reporters a month before election day to discuss the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate campaigns, as well as other consequential races. 

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter, WESA’s government and accountability editor; Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter at Spotlight PA; Katie Meyer, government editor and reporter at Spotlight PA: and Jonathan Tamari, national political reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer. 

