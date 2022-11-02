Gifted a $15,000 Europe trip? State lawmakers can accept that under current law

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state legislature is about to end another session without voting to enact a gift ban; a new study finds Black veterans seeking treatment for COVID-19 at Veterans Affairs Medical Centers were less likely to receive evidence-based treatments than white veterans; and a conversation with U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Today’s guests include: Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter with SpotlightPA; and Dr. Florian Mayr, an assistant professor of critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.