Historic spending in Pa.'s U.S. Senate campaign may not translate to votes

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We look at the funding sources behind the candidates running in today’s election; the latest voter registration numbers and what that means for candidates looking to gain an edge in tight races; and a look at what’s ahead for the film industry in Pittsburgh.

Today’s guests include: Chris Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion; Nick Field, correspondent for Pennsylvania Capital-Star and Decision Desk HQ; and Dawn Keezer, director of the Pittsburgh Film Office.