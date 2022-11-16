Breaking down Mayor Gainey’s revised $822 million city budget

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Allegheny County Jail is implementing a new health care program for incarcerated people, we discuss how will this improve access in a facility that’s seen five inmate deaths this year; a look at voter turnout this midterm election; and how one company is trying to build a manufacturing plant for plastic alternatives in the region. Today’s guests include: Dr. Ashley Brinkman, health systems administrator at the Allegheny County Jail; and Kadida Kenner, chief executive officer of the New Pennsylvania Project.

