Breaking down Mayor Gainey’s revised $822 million city budget
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We break down what’s in Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s $822 million fiscal plan, which he presented to city council earlier this week; the Pennsylvania Department of Health is disciplining a doctor for violating rules of the state medical marijuana program — what this shows the public about the program; and a company looking to build a manufacturing plant for alternatives to plastic straws and utensils considers Pittsburgh versus Austin.
Today’s guests include: Kiley Koscinski, WESA city government reporter; Ed Mahon, investigative reporter Spotlight PA.