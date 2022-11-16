© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Breaking down Mayor Gainey’s revised $822 million city budget

Published November 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey makes his administration's first budget address to City Council Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We break down what’s in Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s $822 million fiscal plan, which he presented to city council earlier this week; the Pennsylvania Department of Health is disciplining a doctor for violating rules of the state medical marijuana program — what this shows the public about the program; and a company looking to build a manufacturing plant for alternatives to plastic straws and utensils considers Pittsburgh versus Austin. 

Today’s guests include: Kiley Koscinski, WESA city government reporter; Ed Mahon, investigative reporter Spotlight PA.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More