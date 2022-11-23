Airport travel is up, but not yet rivaling pre-pandemic passenger volume

On today’s episode of The Confluence: With air travel passengers consistently rising compared to 2021, we speak to the Allegheny Airport Authority about what to anticipate with holiday travel; the Democrats will hold the state House by a slim majority, but have to get through the first few months of 2023 with vacant seats; and a conversation with acclaimed theater and television director Sheldon Epps, who graduated from Carnegie Mellon 50 years ago and has a new memoir.

Today’s guests include: Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny Airport Authority; and Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA.