The Confluence

Airport travel is up, but not yet rivaling pre-pandemic passenger volume

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
Pittsburgh International Airport
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: With air travel passengers consistently rising compared to 2021, we speak to the Allegheny Airport Authority about what to anticipate with holiday travel; the Democrats will hold the state House by a slim majority, but have to get through the first few months of 2023 with vacant seats; and a conversation with acclaimed theater and television director Sheldon Epps, who graduated from Carnegie Mellon 50 years ago and has a new memoir.

Today’s guests include: Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny Airport Authority; and Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
