Parents, advocates say more communication is need to improve parental involvement in schools

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

We talk about parental involvement in education, the many ways it can be achieved, and what schools do to better connect with parents.

Today’s guests include: James Fogarty, executive director of A+ Schools ; Tammy Hughes , a licensed psychologist, certified school psychologist and professor at Duquesne University; Khamil Bailey, a parent and member of Black Women for a Better Education ; Kellie Weiss-Strausburg, a parent and fundraising chair for the South Fayette School District Parent Teacher Association ; and Elise Foley, parent and co-president of the South Park Elementary Center Parent Teacher Organization .