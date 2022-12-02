Parents, advocates say more communication is need to improve parental involvement in schools
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
We talk about parental involvement in education, the many ways it can be achieved, and what schools do to better connect with parents.
Today’s guests include: James Fogarty, executive director of A+ Schools; Tammy Hughes, a licensed psychologist, certified school psychologist and professor at Duquesne University; Khamil Bailey, a parent and member of Black Women for a Better Education; Kellie Weiss-Strausburg, a parent and fundraising chair for the South Fayette School District Parent Teacher Association; and Elise Foley, parent and co-president of the South Park Elementary Center Parent Teacher Organization.
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.