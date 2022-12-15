PACT Act is expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxins while serving

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is holding a town hall event tomorrow to answer questions regarding toxic exposure during military service and benefits veterans are entitled to under a federal legislation signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year; the University of Pittsburgh’s volleyball team is playing in the NCAA Final Four for the second straight year, making school history.

Today’s guests include: Tim Martin, chief veterans affairs officer at Allegheny County Veteran Services; Dan Fisher, coach of the University of Pittsburgh’s Volleyball Team, and Chiamaka Nwokolo, captain of Pitt’s Volleyball Team.