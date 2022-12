On today’s episode of The Confluence: Earlier this month, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey proposed changes to split the city’s art commission into two bodies, one for structure designs and landscapes and one for public art, we discuss what these changes mean, and the history of the commission; the Women’s Law Project helps minors seeking judicial bypass in Pennsylvania, and since the Dobbs decision, they’re calling on increased communication to better inform minors of their rights. Today’s guests include: Bill O’Driscoll, WESA arts and culture reporter; Christine Castro, an attorney with the Women’s Law Project.

