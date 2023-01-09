© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Police officer accused of sexual assault by colleague to be reinstated

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published January 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
Pittsburgh Police_Pittsburgh Bureau of Police_Police car_Police cruiser_cop car_cop_cops_kk.jpg
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
A Pittsburgh Police cruiser parked outside of the Bureau's headquarters on the city's North Side.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The city is appealing the decision of an arbitration panel to reinstate a Pittsburgh police officer who was fired after a civil proceeding found him to have sexually assaulted a colleague; an organization coordinating a volunteer network to deliver food to Pittsburghers is celebrating the passage of a federal bill that would make it easier for organizations to donate food; and a conversation with Pittsburgh Public School District Superintendent Wayne Walters.

Today’s guests include: Rich Lord, managing editor of PublicSource; Jennifer England, chief operating officer of 412 Food Rescue; and Wayne Walters, superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More