Pittsburgh Police officer accused of sexual assault by colleague to be reinstated

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The city is appealing the decision of an arbitration panel to reinstate a Pittsburgh police officer who was fired after a civil proceeding found him to have sexually assaulted a colleague; an organization coordinating a volunteer network to deliver food to Pittsburghers is celebrating the passage of a federal bill that would make it easier for organizations to donate food; and a conversation with Pittsburgh Public School District Superintendent Wayne Walters.

Today’s guests include: Rich Lord, managing editor of PublicSource; Jennifer England, chief operating officer of 412 Food Rescue; and Wayne Walters, superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools.