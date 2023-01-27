Pittsburgh community groups say they need support tackling 'violence pandemic'
Today’s guests include: Maureen Anderson, director of programs and operations for Voices Against Violence; Rev. Eileen Smith, executive director of South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace; and Rev. Elanor Williams, president of the Northside Partnership Project.
On today’s episode of The Confluence: More than 30 community organizations received nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence grants, as part of Mayor Ed Gainey’s Pittsburgh Plan for Peace. We ask members from three of those organizations to share what efforts they’re undertaking to reduce violence and promote healthy communities.