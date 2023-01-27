© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Pittsburgh community groups say they need support tackling 'violence pandemic'

By Kevin Gavin,
Kiley KoscinskiMarylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST
pittsburgh_skyline.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

Today’s guests include: Maureen Anderson, director of programs and operations for Voices Against Violence; Rev. Eileen Smith, executive director of South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace; and Rev. Elanor Williams, president of the Northside Partnership Project.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: More than 30 community organizations received nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence grants, as part of Mayor Ed Gainey’s Pittsburgh Plan for Peace. We ask members from three of those organizations to share what efforts they’re undertaking to reduce violence and promote healthy communities. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Kiley Koscinski
Kiley Koscinski covers city government, policy and how Pittsburghers engage with city services. She also works as a fill-in host for All Things Considered. Kiley has previously served as a producer on The Confluence and Morning Edition.
See stories by Kiley Koscinski
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More