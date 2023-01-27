Pittsburgh community groups say they need support tackling 'violence pandemic'

Today’s guests include: Maureen Anderson, director of programs and operations for Voices Against Violence ; Rev. Eileen Smith, executive director of South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace ; and Rev. Elanor Williams, president of the Northside Partnership Project .

On today’s episode of The Confluence: More than 30 community organizations received nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence grants , as part of Mayor Ed Gainey’s Pittsburgh Plan for Peace . We ask members from three of those organizations to share what efforts they’re undertaking to reduce violence and promote healthy communities.