Pittsburgh leaders suggest Allegheny County police supplement city patrols

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The city is considering whether Allegheny County police officers can assist with staffing patrols downtown, an idea the union representing Pittsburgh police officers opposes; we learn what’s next for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette striking workers after the National Labor Relations Board ruled the paper violated a federal labor law by failing to bargain in good faith with the newsroom’s union; and a new report finds parents who qualify for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program say there are barriers to using the program.

Today’s guests include: Kiley Koscinski, city government reporter with WESA; Jillian Forstadt, general assignment reporter with WESA; Maggie Livelsberger, policy director with Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, and Tayler Clemm, mother and community wellness advocate.