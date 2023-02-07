© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Report suggests systemic solutions for retaining and training teachers in Pennsylvania

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new report identifies four systemic root causes for the lack of qualified and diverse teachers in Pennsylvania, and makes suggestions to address the shortage; some educators are concerned about the implications of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence conversation program, and others suggest it could be incorporated into learning; and we answer the good question, why does your mouth make sounds when you sneeze, but a sneeze comes from the nose?

Today’s guests include: Laura Boyce, Pennsylvania Executive Director of Teach Plus; Stuart Selber, professor of English and director of Penn State’s Digital English Studio; and Dr. Noel Jabbour, director of the Congenital Ear Center at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
