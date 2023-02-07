Report suggests systemic solutions for retaining and training teachers in Pennsylvania

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new report identifies four systemic root causes for the lack of qualified and diverse teachers in Pennsylvania, and makes suggestions to address the shortage; some educators are concerned about the implications of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence conversation program, and others suggest it could be incorporated into learning; and we answer the good question, why does your mouth make sounds when you sneeze, but a sneeze comes from the nose?

Today’s guests include: Laura Boyce, Pennsylvania Executive Director of Teach Plus; Stuart Selber, professor of English and director of Penn State’s Digital English Studio; and Dr. Noel Jabbour, director of the Congenital Ear Center at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.