New ATF report finds time between a firearm purchase and crime occurring with the gun has shrunk

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gives a first-of-its-kind look at how guns have been used in crimes from 2017 to 2021; a law professor is hosting a class to explain what residents might expect from a criminal trial, as the trial for the man charged for carrying out the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, where three Jewish congregations worshiped, begins in April; and a look into Pittsburgh’s role in aviation history .

Today’s guests include: Josh Fleitman , Western Pennsylvania manager for CeaseFirePA; and David Harris , WESA’s legal analyst and law professor with the University of Pittsburgh.