Community residents impacted by East Palestine train derailment want answers from officials

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We get an update from a community meeting about the impact of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio; a robotic arm called FRIDA uses artificial intelligence to work with humans and create art; and the influence of casino lobbyists on the state Gaming Control Board.

Today’s guests include: Reid Frazier , energy reporter for the Allegheny Front; Angela Couloumbis , an investigative reporter for SpotlightPA; and Peter Schaldenbrand , Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute working with FRIDA.

