The Confluence

Community residents impacted by East Palestine train derailment want answers from officials

By Kevin Gavin,
Emma FurryLaura TsutsuiMarylee Williams
Published February 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST
A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We get an update from a community meeting about the impact of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio; a robotic arm called FRIDA uses artificial intelligence to work with humans and create art; and the influence of casino lobbyists on the state Gaming Control Board.

Today’s guests include: Reid Frazier, energy reporter for the Allegheny Front; Angela Couloumbis, an investigative reporter for SpotlightPA; and Peter Schaldenbrand, Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute working with FRIDA.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Emma Furry
Laura Tsutsui
Marylee Williams
