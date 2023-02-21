© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Democrats vying for nomination in County Executive race still need to set themselves apart

By Marylee Williams,
Kevin GavinLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST
Chris Potter/90.5 WESA
Seven Democrats who hope to be the next Allegheny County Executive met for a forum hosted by the 14th Ward Democratic Committee at Carnegie Mellon University Saturday, Feb. 18.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Ahead of the May primary, we discuss the candidates for Allegheny County executive and where the race stands; the University of Pittsburgh’s production of “Seven Guitars” by August Wilson; and artists choose their favorite pieces from the 58th Carnegie International. 

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter, editor WESA’s Government and Accountability team; Chris Collier, Canewell in University of Pittsburgh’s production of “Seven Guitars”

The Confluence
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
