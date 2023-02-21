Democrats vying for nomination in County Executive race still need to set themselves apart

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Ahead of the May primary, we discuss the candidates for Allegheny County executive and where the race stands; the University of Pittsburgh’s production of “Seven Guitars” by August Wilson; and artists choose their favorite pieces from the 58th Carnegie International.

Today’s guests include: Chris Potter, editor WESA’s Government and Accountability team; Chris Collier, Canewell in University of Pittsburgh’s production of “Seven Guitars”