The Confluence

Pa. residents across the border from East Palestine train derailment worry about health impacts

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 6.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 6.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: After the contents of a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio were burned through a controlled release, nearby residents wonder what toxins remain; the city was awarded funds to study if a section of Route 65, which runs through the North Side, should be altered to reconnect neighborhoods; and a one-person show, “How I Learned What I Learned,” will recount August Wilson’s life at the August Wilson Cultural Center this Friday. 

Today’s guests include: Julie Grant, managing editor and reporter with the Allegheny Front; LaShawn Burton-Faulk, executive director of Manchester Citizens Corporation; and Wali Jamal, actor of “How I Learned What I Learned.”

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
