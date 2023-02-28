Pa. residents across the border from East Palestine train derailment worry about health impacts

On today’s episode of The Confluence: After the contents of a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio were burned through a controlled release, nearby residents wonder what toxins remain; the city was awarded funds to study if a section of Route 65, which runs through the North Side, should be altered to reconnect neighborhoods; and a one-person show, “How I Learned What I Learned,” will recount August Wilson’s life at the August Wilson Cultural Center this Friday.

Today’s guests include: Julie Grant, managing editor and reporter with the Allegheny Front; LaShawn Burton-Faulk, executive director of Manchester Citizens Corporation; and Wali Jamal, actor of “How I Learned What I Learned.”