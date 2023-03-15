County looks to improve mental health support as Governor proposes increased funding

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The County elections division has released the unofficial list of candidates running in the May primary for county and city offices. We talk to WESA’s government and accountability editor Chris Potter about last minute additions and who is no longer in the running. (0:00 - 9:13) Rates of colorectal cancer are rising among people under the age of 50, which is concerning doctors. We talk to Dr. James McCormick, the Allegheny Health Network Chairperson of the Colon and Rectal Cancer Program and professor of surgery at Drexel University. (9:18 - 17:36) During his nearly 12 years in office, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has largely avoided making any changes to the county’s property tax assessment system. The next county executive will have to decide what’s next for an assessment system with damaged credibility. A joint reporting project by WESA and Public Source asks where county executive candidates stand on the issue. (17:38 - 22:30)

