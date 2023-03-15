County looks to improve mental health support as Governor proposes increased funding
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal allocates $20 million to counties to boost mental health efforts. We speak with Erin Dalton, Allegheny County’s director of the Department of Human Services about what such support could mean for the county. The county just launched a Behavioral Health Fellows program to help those pursuing careers in behavioral health funds for educational loan repayment, which could help address staffing issues. (0:00 - 7:38)
- City Theatre has announced its upcoming 2023-2024 season. We discuss with Co-Artistic Director Monteze Freeland the productions, some featuring familiar stories and characters. (7:46 - 16:48)
- The Environmental Protection Agency and Norfolk Southern have begun testing for dioxins near the site of its train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. These long-lived chemicals can lead to serious health problems, including cancer, and fears over dioxins have many near the site anxious about their long-term health. (16:59 - 22:30)
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here tor wherever you get your podcasts.